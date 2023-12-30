Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $82.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

