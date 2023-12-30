Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 71,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after buying an additional 151,147 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 155,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,227,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,199,000 after buying an additional 247,558 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

NYSE:AEM opened at $54.84 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

