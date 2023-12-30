Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21 shares in the company, valued at $2,873.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21 shares in the company, valued at $2,873.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,221,145 shares of company stock worth $167,718,876 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $136.14 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.60 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85. The stock has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

