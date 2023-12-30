Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Shares Up 3.5%

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06). 9,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 146,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Ajax Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 million and a P/E ratio of -212.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ajax Resources news, insider Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo acquired 60,000 shares of Ajax Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,811.94). Insiders own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ajax Resources

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

