Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Shares Up 3.5%

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06). 9,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 146,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).
Ajax Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 million and a P/E ratio of -212.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ajax Resources news, insider Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo acquired 60,000 shares of Ajax Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,811.94). Insiders own 66.07% of the company’s stock.
About Ajax Resources
Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ajax Resources
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Ajax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.