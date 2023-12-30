Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.86

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.86 and traded as high as C$18.46. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$17.96, with a volume of 689,535 shares.

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.86. The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of C$343.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7800587 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total transaction of C$1,811,500.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total transaction of C$1,811,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$176,378.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,016. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

