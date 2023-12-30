Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $79.69 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00093467 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00024221 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00025561 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008816 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002073 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005381 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001091 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,002,080,232 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Algorand
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.