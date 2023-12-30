AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.31.

AB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,508,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,815,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,280,000 after purchasing an additional 565,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,607,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 246,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AB opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

