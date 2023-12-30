Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.92

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $84.55, with a volume of 23251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.70, a PEG ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $42,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,826.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,766 shares of company stock valued at $16,504,884 in the last three months. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

