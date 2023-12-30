Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after buying an additional 9,934,099 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,774,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 894,415 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,375,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 589,877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,469,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

