Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 6,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 31,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Alvotech Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alvotech stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Alvotech

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

