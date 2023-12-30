Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. Amcor has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

