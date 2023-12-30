AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.41

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.41 and last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 319334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.18.
AMERCO Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter.
AMERCO Increases Dividend
About AMERCO
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMERCO
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.