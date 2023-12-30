AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.41

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.41 and last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 319334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.18.

AMERCO Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter.

AMERCO Increases Dividend

About AMERCO

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from AMERCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. AMERCO’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

