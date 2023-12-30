Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $639,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $289.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

