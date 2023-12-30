Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $288.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $289.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

