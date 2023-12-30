Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.85. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

