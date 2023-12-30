Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.85. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
