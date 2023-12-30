Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

AMPH opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $209,364.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $209,364.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $223,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,654.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,022,625. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 68,668 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,833,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

