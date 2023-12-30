Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Trading 29.4% Higher

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 29.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.20. 129,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
Ampliphi Biosciences Trading Up 1.3 %
About Ampliphi Biosciences
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ampliphi Biosciences
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.