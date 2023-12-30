Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.63. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ampol in a report on Monday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

