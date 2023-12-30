ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the November 30th total of 1,774,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
ams-OSRAM Price Performance
AUKUF opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $10.55.
About ams-OSRAM
