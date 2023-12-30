Analysts Set Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) PT at $127.14

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,737,000 after acquiring an additional 76,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,376,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,285,000 after buying an additional 60,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,231,000 after buying an additional 98,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,543,000 after buying an additional 104,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after buying an additional 659,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $100.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

