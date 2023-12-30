Analysts Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Price Target at $95.29

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

