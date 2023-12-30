Analysts Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) PT at $45.25

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,689,000 after acquiring an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after buying an additional 632,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

