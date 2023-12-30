Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Price Target at $2,550.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,550.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,984,000 after acquiring an additional 156,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 214.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 576,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 393,528 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 423,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHG opened at $91.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $91.63.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

