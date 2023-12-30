Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Price Target at $2,550.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,550.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
IHG opened at $91.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $91.63.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
