Analysts Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT at $148.78

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $132.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,416,000 after acquiring an additional 693,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,888,000 after buying an additional 88,105 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,105,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

See Also

