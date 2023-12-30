Analysts Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT at $56.35

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MGM opened at $44.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.