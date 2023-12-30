Analysts Set Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Target Price at $5.76

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.76.

PL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NYSE PL opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

