Analysts Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Target Price at $336.38

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 2.5 %

SMCI opened at $284.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.50. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

