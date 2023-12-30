Analyzing Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alior Bank and HSBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alior Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A C$1.48 1.40 HSBC $74.18 billion 2.12 $16.04 billion $6.90 5.88

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Alior Bank. Alior Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HSBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.5% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of HSBC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alior Bank and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A HSBC 24.42% 14.04% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alior Bank and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alior Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A HSBC 1 2 6 0 2.56

HSBC has a consensus price target of $560.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,281.35%. Given HSBC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HSBC is more favorable than Alior Bank.

Summary

HSBC beats Alior Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alior Bank

(Get Free Report)

Alior Bank S.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company offers personal and savings accounts; investment loans; mortgage; and insurance services. It also offers bills and cards, trade finance, deposits, internet banking, and treasury related products and services. In addition, the company provides commercial bonds, pension, and investments fund services, as well as operates trading platforms. Alior Bank S.A. was founded in 2008 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Alior Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alior Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.