Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.00

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57), with a volume of 278387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.52).

Angling Direct Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.05.

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

