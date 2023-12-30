Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.11

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.11 and traded as high as $13.29. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 181,088 shares traded.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
