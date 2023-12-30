Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.11

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.11 and traded as high as $13.29. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 181,088 shares traded.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,460,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 43.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,603 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 253,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

