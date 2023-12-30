ARAW (ARAW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.99 Billion

ARAW (ARAW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $7,735.68 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ARAW has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.99765039 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

