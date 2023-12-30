Ark (ARK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.56 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $169.19 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002427 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002011 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003062 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002133 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,899,748 coins and its circulating supply is 177,900,532 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

