Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Ark Restaurants stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.05.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is -45.18%.
Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.