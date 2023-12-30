Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is -45.18%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

