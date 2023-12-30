Art de Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $85.97 Million (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded down 75.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Art de Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002176 BTC on popular exchanges. Art de Finance has a total market cap of $85.97 million and approximately $317,544.39 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,146,822 tokens. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 93,146,822 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.98889998 USD and is down -14.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $341,716.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

