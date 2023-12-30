Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

