Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $12.75 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 3.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $168.54 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.46 and its 200 day moving average is $154.10.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

