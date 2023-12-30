Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.85.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $337.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.01. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.