Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at F&G Annuities & Life

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 434,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,467,254.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.71.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

