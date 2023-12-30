Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 91,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,324,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,733,000 after purchasing an additional 170,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,215 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $76.28 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

