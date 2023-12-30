Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $260.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.34. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

