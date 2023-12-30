Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 407 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 838,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,223,000 after purchasing an additional 277,867 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.7% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

NIKE stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.82. The stock has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

