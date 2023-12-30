Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 587 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up about 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,056,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,961,000 after acquiring an additional 486,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $192.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,801,735. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

