Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 71 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.2% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $486.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $283.22 and a one year high of $500.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

