Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 800 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,985,403 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $157.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.79. The company has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

