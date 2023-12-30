Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.57.

View Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $545.17. 398,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,755. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.