Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.14 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $299.46. 1,150,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $241.68 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.75 and a 200 day moving average of $285.24.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

