Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.93 and a one year high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

