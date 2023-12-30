Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $222.55. 2,631,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.34 and a 200-day moving average of $214.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

