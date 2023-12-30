Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 256 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $295.67. 2,300,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average of $263.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

