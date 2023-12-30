Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 443 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after buying an additional 317,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.23. 2,186,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,649. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.29.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.